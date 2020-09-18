GHMC revises cost of laying approach roads

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has revised the cost of laying approach roads, construction of RCC box drains on Yakutpura – Uppuguda Railway station.

The decision to this effect was taken by the GHMC Standing Committee meeting chaired by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan here on Thursday. Among other decisions, the standing committee also approved extension of period of 126 outsourcing site engineers deployed through NAC under phase-I working in engineering wing for a period of one year in GHMC, till the end of October 2021.

Similarly, extension of period of 124 outsourcing site engineers deployed through NAC under Phase-II working in the engineering wing for a period of one year till the end of November 2021 was also approved.

