GHMC revises labour cess

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will now be collecting 1 per cent labour cess of the estimated cost of a building construction at the time of building plan approval. Earlier, labour department used to collect the labour cess from the builders after obtaining the details from the municipal corporation.

However, in view of challenges, including manpower and others involved in collection of the cess, the department was finding it tough to manage the collections. Accordingly, GHMC will be collecting the labour cess during building plan approval and the same amount will be transferred to labour department, said a senior official from GHMC.

The proposal was approved by the GHMC Standing Committee which met on Thursday. In addition to this, the Standing Committee also approved the plan to entrust the task of upkeep and sanitation at 22 tourist places to private agencies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .