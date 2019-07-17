GHMC rooftop solar panels’ project fails to take off

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The ambitious plan of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to adopt clean energy practises by tapping into solar energy continues to remain on paper.

The civic body had drawn up plans to install rooftop solar panels on its 43 buildings located in different parts of the city and generate clean energy. But despite positive recommendations from field experts, the project is yet to take off. The GHMC had roped in The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI) as a consultant to conduct the feasibility study, besides technical and economic assessment for taking up the project. As part of the study, TERI was asked to identify the potential areas for setting up rooftop panels.

Accordingly, experts identified the potential of installing 941kWp (Kilo Watt Peak) panels on the 15,557 square metres of free rooftop space available at 43 buildings owned by the municipal corporation. It was estimated that there was scope for generating 15.60 lakh units per annum. Initially, it was estimated that the project would cost Rs 4.6 crore of which, the central government had offered Rs 1.16 crore as subsidy for taking up the project. More importantly, the maintenance of the equipment was to be handled by the agency for five years. The investment could also be recovered in about four years.

Considering all these factors, the project was planned and the report was submitted to the higher authorities for approval. But with the process of required approval and clearances for the project getting delayed, there are now apprehensions as to whether the central government will approve and offer subsidy for the project, said a senior official from GHMC.

The municipal corporation which has been worried over the escalating power bills for running its premises had come up with the plan to use solar energy and be able to cut down on its power bills. Though LED streetlights have replaced the conventional ones, aiding in considerable reduction in the power bills, still the power consumption pertaining to water works and office buildings, has been on the higher side.

There are nearly 130 AC units in GHMC head office alone, and on an average, if 90 AC units are used for five hours a day, it leads to 1,350 units consumption, officials estimated. At Rs7 per unit, the power bill generated on usage of the AC units alone ends up close to Rs 3.75 lakh.

