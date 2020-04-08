GHMC sanitation workers toiling tirelessly for clean habitations

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:13 am

Hyderabad: This is one sector where there is no work from home option. Whether it is raining cats and dogs or whether a deadly pandemic is sweeping across the country, a sanitary worker is a frontline warrior who has to be on the battlefield, come what may.

Unlike in chess, where the infantry or pawns are the weakest pieces, in the battle against diseases or floods or other calamities, sanitary workers are the ones who lay the foundation for the war, ensuring a resistant, durable first line of defence.

Undeterred by the fact that they can easily be targeted by viruses like the one behind the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitary workers with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) including sweepers, truck drivers and door-to-door collection agents have been going about their jobs, making sure that the city is clean and free from garbage.

Using a broom to clear trash from the road and iron plates to dump the same into baskets, Upender, a sanitary worker walks along a silent street in Banjara Hills every morning. “It is the only profession I know for a livelihood. I know it is risky and unhygienic in these times, but I cannot stay away from work. This is the time I have to prove my worthiness,” he says.

Ramulu, who clears trash on the stretches of SR Nagar, says he toils around six hours each day from 5 am to 11 am, putting his health at risk. “My family members have been reluctant to let me go out. But I tell them that the city needs me now,” he said.

Sanitation work also includes clearing sewerage, emptying garbage pits and dumping the waste at garbage collection points. “These works can’t be done by sitting at home or assigning the task to someone. Whatever might be the situation, we have to attend duty,” says Chiranjeevi, a sweeper.

1,600 workers being bussed daily

For the convenience of sanitary workers coming from far places to attend their works, the GHMC in coordination with RTC has arranged 35 special buses. These free buses are operated on 28 different routes to ferry more than 1,600 sanitary workers every day.

The GHMC said a total of 22,500 sanitary workers have been clearing the trash on the roads and sanitisers have been given for the benefit of them.

With the closure of hotels and business establishments, the garbage generation has come down. Presently 5,000 metric tonnes of garbage from residencies is being collected every day as against 6,400 metric tonnes of garbage during the pre-lockdown days.

