GHMC section officer held on graft charges

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Town Planning Section Officer Syed Ashraf Ahmed was caught red-handed by the sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a complainant.

Ahmed, who was posted at Charminar region, allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant Bidlan Dharmender Singh for allowing him to go ahead with construction of his house. The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Ahmed.

The ACB said Ahmed performed his duty dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. The officials arrested Ahmed and produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which he was remanded in to judicial custody.