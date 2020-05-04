GHMC serves food to over 1.5 lakh persons in one day

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to provide food to the poor and needy, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) provided free food to 1,56,350 persons through 342 Annapurna Canteens in the city on Monday.

Ever since the lockdown began in the city, the municipal corporation has distributed free food to 41,48,000 persons through Annapurna Canteens. This apart, 692 donors arranged 6,44,300 food packets and the same were distributed to the needy through Annapurna mobile vehicles.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan is regularly monitoring distribution of food through Annapurna Canteens and essential items offered by different donors, NGOs and other organisations. The civic body received about 520 metric tons of rice, 2,864 ration kits, 60,000 biscuits and cakes, 4,500 litres of edible oil, 2,500 litres of floor cleaner, 3,100 gloves, 33,000 masks, 4,500kgs wheat flour, 5,600 oats packets,1,364 PPE Kits, 5,550 sanitiser bottles, 7,500 litres of sanitizer cans, 30 metric tons of fruits given by different donors, according to a press release.

