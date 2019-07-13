GHMC to set up exclusive wing for land, property acquisition

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: With land and property acquisition turning into a big hurdle for completing projects as per schedule, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to set up an exclusive wing for expediting land and property acquisition.

The municipal corporation is executing different projects under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), besides road widening and nala widening works investing crores.

But the delay in acquisition of properties and land for taking up the projects is eventually affecting the schedule of the project. This is mainly due to staff crunch and lack of coordination between town planning and revenue department officials. More importantly, independent surveys are conducted by town planning and revenue officials, which is consuming a lot of time.

To address these issues, the municipal corporation has decided to set up an exclusive wing for land and property acquisition. Apart from town planning and revenue department officials, the wing will consist of 20 engineers approved by NAC, 10 surveyors, one retired special Deputy Collector, one retired police official, survey and land records assistant director.

The wing will be led by one GHMC Additional Commissioner and will be responsible for coordination between revenue and town planning officials. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore during a meeting with officials on Friday directed them to write a letter to the government seeking formal approval for setting up the wing.

The wing will facilitate in expediting the process of surveying, preparing estimates, issuing notification for acquisition among others, he said. He directed the officials to complete the land acquisition in a single phase and not in multiple phases.

With a few private individuals claiming ownership of government lands in different areas of the city, instructions were issued to the officials to file caveat petitions in courts regarding such properties or lands.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .