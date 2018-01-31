GHMC slaps penalties on meat traders

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation West Zone officials on Tuesday levied penalties and prosecuted 15 persons in different areas for illegally selling meat and beef on the Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary.

Apart from the illegal slaughtering of animals in residential areas, the offenders were booked for not having the GHMC trade licences and selling meat and beef without having GHMC stamp.

A total of 450 kg of beef, 170 kg of meat, about 30 kg of dressed chicken, pork and fish were confiscated from the offenders. Butchers were warned against the illegal slaughtering of sheep and goats in residential areas and directed to procure the stamped meat from GHMC slaughterhouses, said a press release.