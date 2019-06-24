GHMC strengthens disaster response teams in view of rains in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 pm

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in the Capital on Friday and Sunday has prompted Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to increase disaster response force teams from existing 8 to 15. Due to rains on Sunday, six trees had collapsed and 31 water stagnation complaints were lodged from different areas in the city.

GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore is conducting a review meeting with officials on the measures that need to be adopted to avoid water logging in the city. Accordingly, it has been decided to deploy one senior official along with instant relief teams at 120 water logging points identified across the city.

Further, instructions were also issued to officials to ensure there was no construction and demolition debris, plastic and garbage dumping activity within a half kilometer radius from the identified water logging points. The water logging points have been categorized into A, B and C grades to initiate relief measures.

The GHMC Commissioner said that 495 monsoon teams have been set up by different departments and all the relief vehicles in these teams will be installed with GPS tracking system for effective coordination and relief measures during rains.

