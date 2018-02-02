GHMC strives hard to improve performance in Swachh Survekshan 2018

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is striving hard to improve its performance in the Swachh Survekshan 2018 rankings by conducting different awareness programmes and involving citizens in different initiatives.

Unlike last year, citizens’ feedback weighs 35 per cent of the total marks awarded.

This time, the Swachh Survekshan officials are according 30 per cent marks to direct observation and 35 per cent service level progress.

In the 2017 edition of Swachh Survekshan, Hyderabad was ranked 22 among 434 cities and first among the metro cities. Last year, 434 cities with one lakh and above population and State capitals participated in the competitions.

This year, the contest has got even bigger with 4,041 cities participating in the contest and Hyderabad will have to compete with even smaller municipalities in the country.

The Swachh Survekshan teams will be conducting independent surveys, observations and interactions.

Accordingly, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy has urged the citizens to give a missed call on 1969 and help Hyderabad bag top position.

Upon giving a missed call to 1969, the citizens will get a call back and they have to answer questions. The response and participation of the citizens in this exercise will go a long way in making Hyderabad a top city in terms of Swachh Bharat, he said.

Among different factors, focus will be on garbage collection and transportation (30 per cent), processing and disposal (25 per cent) and ODF (30 per cent).