GHMC successfully celebrates Garbage Divorce Day

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: GHMC officials along with local leaders, corporators, and representatives of various residential welfare associations (RWAs) and NGOs celebrated ‘Wet & Dry Waste Divorce Day’ on Wednesday as part of Valentine’s Day.

In several circle offices and municipal zones, programmes were organised in parks and other public places to spread awareness about waste segregation at source.

As per the direction of GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy, the officials requested residents to download and use the Swachh Dooth App.

The residents were also informed about Swachh Survekshan Survey teams, who would soon visit all 150 municipal wards in the city for inspection.

The civic body head also appealed to students and residents to dial 1969 and participate in the survey to help Hyderabad bag the top position.