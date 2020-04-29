GHMC summer camps: Remembering ‘Bhai Saab’

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: During this time of the year, playgrounds in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are invariably abuzz with activity, thanks to the GHMC summer camps, the brainchild of late L Venkatram Reddy (LVR). Unfortunately, this year summer will be different as the camps have been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Bhai Saab, as he was affectionately called, would be certainly hurt seeing the empty grounds from wherever his soul will be resting. He will surely shed a tear or two. It was a dream project started by MCH in 1968 at the initiative of Venkatram Reddy, who worked in the sports department before he was given charge for his sheer dedication and sincerity.

Old-timers fondly remember how Bhai Saab would put a hand around a sportsperson’s shoulder and ask `Babu/papa Khelna hai’ (Do you want to play). This was formula that he used to lure young sportsperson to the camp. He was a popular figure at all sporting events. This dapper official, who was blessed with good man-management skills, made the annual summer camps a highly successful one.

“He was the guiding force behind these summer camps. He would travel in his old Vespa scooter or in the MCH jeep to visit all the camps in the city. He ensured that the camps were held in an organised way. Come summer, children and parents would look forward to this GHMC camp. It became a very popular sports event in the city,’’ said Valentine Wilson, the senior sports journalist.

What surprises people like G Rajaraman, another senior journalist, the logistics that is required to conduct this huge project. “What started with few camps, it expanded and there were camps from farthest in Miyapur to LB Nagar. The camps had adequate equipment to cater to the need of the sportspersons, including the diet (an egg, bread, glass of milk and banana). It was one of the best planned projects. I was a product of the summer camp where I enjoyed playing my basketball at YMCA, Narayanaguda,’’ he said.

Prem Raj, former director of GHMC (Sports) and a close confidante of LVR, said the MCH started in 16 centres with 20 coaches in eight disciplines. “The ‘Catch Them Young Programme’ caught the imagination of the sports fraternity in the city. Soon, it became the most popular event as coaching camps were conducted in 55 disciplines in 2,000 centres with over 1,500 coaches. Players like Mukesh Kumar, Abdul Basith, Mithali Raj, Sania Mirza were all part of the summer camps. The camps would start 6 am and end at 9 am.’’

Rajaraman added that MCH summer camps were a true catalyst. “Bhai Saab knew that sport plays a huge role in moulding a child’s career. It inculcated discipline. It was a perfect platform to launch a sports career. What is important was he encouraged former players to take to coaching in this project. That is the reason we found someone like late Samuel Vasanth Kumar, who became good coach and referee. We should admire the dynamism and vision of Bhai Saab. Thanks to his initiative, we have some many grounds in the city.’’

Norman Isaac, the secretary of Telangana Basketball Association, pointed out at a given time there were no less than 300 sports persons on the ground, be it indoor or outdoor. “These summer camps spotted young talent and I attended my first summer camp in 1977. He ensured every playing arena was utilised and sport flourished in twin cities because of Bhai Saab.’’

