GHMC Swachh Dhoots to showcase work in other cities

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Swachh Dhoots will showcase good work in other cities to help the local municipal corporations create awareness among citizens on the need to segregate waste and hand over the same to garbage collectors.

GHMC in an effort to make citizens participate actively in segregation of dry and wet waste at source and hand over the same to Swachh auto drivers, had roped in over 2,100 Swachh Dhoots in October 2017.

Since then these volunteers have been educating people, especially in slums on segregation of waste and on the impact of dumping waste in the nalas. Each Swachh Dhoot was assigned nearly 600 houses in an area or basthi and they regularly follow up with households on garbage collection and segregation, said GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy.

They had been doing a good job and as a result the garbage collection in the city increased from 3,500 metric tonnes to 4,500 metric tonnes a day. This apart, the dry resource centres at Rajendranagar and Ramanthapur were paying good dividends through the sale of segregated waste, he said.

“Swachh Dhoots will showcase their work in other cities and they will be trained in Hindi shortly to conduct awareness programmes. We are also planning to conduct lucky draws enabling the Swachh Dhoots win cash prize of Rs 1 lakh,” said Reddy.