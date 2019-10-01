GHMC swings into action to fix potholes across Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: With heavy rains leaving the roads badly damaged, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has swung into action and taken up temporary repairs on several road stretches across the city.

According civic body officials, due to heavy rains in September, as many as 3,606 potholes were identified and repairs are being carried on damaged roads at a rapid pace by the GHMC engineering wing.

The repair works were taken up with the help of monsoon teams and temporary arrangements were being made for smooth movement of traffic. With more than 200 monsoon teams, efforts are being made to re-carpet the roads wherever necessary.

The GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar instructed the engineering officials to plan the category of works such as temporary repair works, medium repair works and durable repair works while taking up repair works. He directed officials to take up repair works on potholes with special focus on maid roads.

On Tuesday, 556 potholes were identified out of which 134 potholes were repaired. In the survey, about 48 potholes were identified in LB Nagar zone, 72 in Charminar zone, and 127 in Khairathabad zone, 88 in Serilingampally zone, 53 in Kukatpally and 168 in Secunderabad zone.

The GHMC Chief Engineer Zia Uddin directed the engineering wing to repair the remaining potholes. From June to September, a total of 21,471 potholes were identified and most of them were repaired. The repair works were also taken up by instant repair teams, said officials.

According to GHMC, with incessant rains in the city in last five days, some of the roads were damaged and new potholes were formed which would be repaired in a couple of days once the rains recede. The re-carpeting of damaged roads would be taken up after a week and about 50 to 60 tonnes of BT was being generated to repair potholes.

