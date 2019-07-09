GHMC takes cleaning of Ranganna Kunta Lake

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: The cleaning and restoration of Ranganna Kunta Lake, Kondapur is being taken up by the Mylan Laboratories as an collaborative initiative with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and United Way Hyderabad as implementation partners on Friday at 2.30 pm.

To show their solidarity with the PM’s water conservation efforts, senior representatives and more than 100 employees from Mylan Laboratories and United Way Hyderabad will volunteer to clean and restore the lake and carry out a tree plantation drive.

Harichandana Dasari, Zonal Commissioner GHMC West Zone will to flag off this initiative.