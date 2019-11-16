GHMC takes tips in road maintenance from New Delhi

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which is being proposed as the second capital of the nation, is all set to get inspiration from New Delhi when it comes to road maintenance. A team of GHMC engineers interacted with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) engineers at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday to understand road maintenance practices.

The meeting was organised under the chairmanship of Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal, as per instructions from MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar. The officials shared good practices in road maintenance in the NDMC areas. They explained various procedures and strategies on quality assurance, maintenance by in-house staff, management of service centres, road repairs and fixation, and responding to water stagnation. They also discussed procedures followed by NDMC in permitting cutting road to attend drainage, sewerage, electricity and communication lines, by fixing accountability for restoration of road cutting.

The GHMC engineers later visited an underground tunnel maintained by NDMC and used for connecting various cables and pipeline for sewerage and the procedure for draining stormwater.

They also visited a public convenience centre with free toilets, nominally paid medical centre and water bottle automation, among others. GHMC Chief Engineers R Sreedhar and Mohd Ziauddin, NDMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Gupta and other officials were present.

