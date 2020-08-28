GHMC takes up demolition drive

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Following the incessant rains that lashed the city recently, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is focusing on old and dilapidated buildings across the city.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said as part of precautionary measures, the corporation demolished 119 dilapidated this year. Every monsoon season, the Town Planning wing identifies dilapidated buildings and demolishes them to avoid any untoward incidents. In this regard, GHMC issues prior notices to the owners to vacate the premises and facilitate demolition of the structures. This year, 89 old buildings, which were partially damaged, were repaired by the owners.

Further, occupants were evacuated from structures which were in dangerous condition and beyond repairs and two buildings were seized and barricaded apart from displaying public caution notices at the structures.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .