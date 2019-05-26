GHMC takes up repair work on Lalapet flyover

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: After nearly three decades, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is finally taking up repairs and restoration works on the Lalapet Road over Bridge (RoB), constructed across Secunderabad – Kazipet railway lines.

For these repairs and restoration works, the civic body has earmarked an amount of Rs 5.85 crore and has set a target of completing the works in three months. In view of the restoration works, the traffic police has imposed some restrictions on movement of vehicles on the four-lane RoB.

At present, only two and three wheelers are being permitted from one end to the other on the two-lanes of the RoB and heavy vehicles are being diverted to other routes. While, vehicles are shuttling on the two lanes, simultaneously restoration works are being executed on the other two lanes.

Once the repairs and restoration works are completed on one side of the two lanes on the RoB, similar works will be executed on the other two lanes. This is being done to avoid any inconvenience to motorists and ensure free flow of traffic, said a senior official from GHMC.

Constructed by the Roads & Buildings Department in the early 90’s, the RoB was developed to facilitate smooth flow of traffic from Tarnaka towards Lalapet and Moula Ali areas. With the presence of the Vijaya Dairy unit, South Central Railway units and soft drink manufacturing unit, the facility also has a high movement of heavy vehicles traffic.

However, with nearly three decades of service, the structure has started to develop a few snags and the restoration works were long due.

Complaints were also being made over the maintenance of the flyover. There have been instances of motorists complaining about vibrations and road surface getting peeled off and concerns on structure stability also being raised.

Following this, the civic body last year conducted inspection and prepared an estimate of Rs 5.85 crore for repairs of the structure and obtained administrative sanction for repairs. The repairs and restoration works are to be taken up include changing the damaged bearings, fixing the expansion joints as per the prescribed rules and attending to the damaged portion of a few girders, explained an official.

