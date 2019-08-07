GHMC takes up repairs for rain-damaged roads with Rs 34 cr

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: To restore the road stretches damaged due to last week’s rains, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has granted 221 works with a budget of Rs 34.45 crore, said GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore.

Reviewing the progress of the repair works with officials here on Wednesday, Kishore said for repairing roads and potholes due to the continuous rains for the last one week, 50 black top mix vehicles have been pressed into service.

Nearly 3,000 bags of blacktop mix so far has been used for the repairs and 4,000 potholes have already been filled. “Of the 221 works, tendering has been completed for all but 20 and we will go for recall tenders for these 20 works,” he said.

Kishore directed officials to complete the works on a war footing once the rain recedes. Of the 6,000 km internal roads in the city, most are CC roads, which got damaged due to rains.

He instructed officials to immediately provide monsoon relief teams with sand, cement and concrete to carry out repairs on CC roads. Every day, about 50 vehicles containing BT, have been going from Begum Bazar plant for road repair works, he added.

For emergency purpose, another 3,000 BT bags are being arranged, Kishore said, adding that despite filling potholes, new ones were forming due to the incessant rains.

