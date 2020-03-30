GHMC takes up road repair works during lockdown

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: With people remaining confined to their homes in view of the lockdown, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up road repair works in some areas of the city under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Sunday tweeted that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had suggested that municipal corporation make use of the lockdown time.

He further tweeted, “Inspected road laying work at Nallagandla, which is being taken up under CRMP. As we are observing lockdown, this is the best time to complete the works with minimum manpower”.

Accordingly, GHMC officials said all precautionary measures like providing masks and gloves for workers engaged in the work were in place and it is ensured that proper social distancing is maintained. However, a majority of the works are being done by machines with minimum number of workers.

In Serlingampally zone, 4.68 kms of road works have been completed and all the pending works are being executed during the ongoing lockdown. In front of Google campus, one side of the Vaccum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) road was laid a fortnight back and now officials are completing the balance works on other side of the road.

This lockdown is facilitating in executing the works at faster pace as there is no traffic on the roads. The VDCC roads usually are laid overnight as they need time for drying and to take up these works during normal days, traffic has to be diverted.

The GHMC has roped in private agencies to take up road maintenance works, including sweeping activity as part of its efforts to ensure pothole-free and blacktop roads in the city under CRMP.

These works will be covering 709 kms of major roads and other thoroughfares. To begin with, the agencies have completed initial works like zebra crossing, road margins etc and are now laying Bitumen (BT) and VDCC roads.

It is not just the main carriageway on the roads, these selected agencies are entrusted with the task of maintaining greenery on the medians as well. The total estimated contract value of these works is about Rs.1,827 crore and it will be a five-year contract.

