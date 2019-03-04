GHMC takes up stiff challenge to collect property tax

By | Published: 1:31 am 1:32 am

Hyderabad: Almost Rs 490 crore to collect and not even a month left. That’s the stiff challenge the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) faces in meeting its set target of ensuring Rs 1,500 crore in its coffers through property tax collections.

Having set a target of Rs 1,500 crore for the current financial year, the civic body between April 1, 2018 and February 27 collected Rs 1,007.29 crore.

Property tax happens to be the major revenue source for the corporation and last financial year, it had collected Rs 1,326.83 crore. Seeking to raise the bar, the officials pegged this year collection target at Rs 1,500 crore. However, the gap in meeting the target does not seem to deter the officials who said they were on course towards achieving the target. “We are confident of meeting the target,” quipped an official.

Among the six zones, Khairtabad is leading in property tax collection with Rs 267.16 crore, followed by Serilingampally with Rs 218.83 crore while Charminar has managed to collect Rs 60.11 crore.

There are 30 municipal circles in GHMC limits and Serilingampally circle with Rs 136.43 crore is on the top followed by Jubilee Hills circle with Rs 136.43 crore. Falaknuma and Chandrayangutta circles have registered least collections with Rs 3.51 crore and Rs 4.75 crore, respectively.

With the poll code notification for Lok Sabha elections expected to be issued in a few days, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore instructed officials to work towards achieving the property tax collection target by March 15. Specific instructions were issued to the officials not to wait till the month-end and intensify measures for increasing collections in advance. This apart, directions were issued to the officials to lay focus on unassessed and under assessed properties, besides those operating commercial establishments in the guise of residential structures.

Further, to facilitate citizens get their grievances related to property tax payment redressed, the GHMC is conducting a special programme in all municipal circles offices on Sundays from 9.30 am to 1 pm. The zonal commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners and other senior officials will be participating in the programme. There will be three counters at each office. It will be conducted on all Sundays till month-end.