GHMC Tax Inspector, attender arrested by ACB

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: P Durga Rao, a Tax Inspector of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Circle-17 in Malkajgiri and his attender Giri, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.30,000 from a complainant Nagala Balaji from Mirzalguda in Malkajgiri.

Rao was reportedly demanding bribe from Balaji for assessment of tax of 12 flats in block-I of Sri Venkateswara Apartments in Mirzalguda along with the complainant’s flat. He demanded a bribe of Rs.30,000 at the rate of Rs.2,500 for each flat.

The ACB produced the two arrested persons before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded them in judicial custody.

