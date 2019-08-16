GHMC tax inspector in ACB net

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: GHMC Saroornagar Circle Tax Inspector M Ravi Prasad was caught by the ACB on Friday when he allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 through a bill collector J Pochaiah from a complainant Pateru Janardhan Rao.

Prasad allegedly demanded bribe from Rao, a resident of Chaitanyapuri, to reduce the hiked tax amount by conducting re-verification and to limit the hiked tax for only one year instead of three years. The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Pochaiah, whose hands tested positive in the chemical test. They produced Prasad and Pochaiah before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded them in judicial custody.

