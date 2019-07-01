GHMC to check stability of tall compound walls

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Following the recent wall collapse incident in Pune which claimed lives of 15 people, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to check the structural stability of tall compound walls and initiate restoration of weak structures.

Many structures in Hyderabad, especially those in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and other areas have tall compound walls. Instructions have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners to inspect and check the stability of compound walls.

In case the walls are found to be weak, notices will be served to the building owners to take up repair and restoration works. “If they fail to take up repair works, all the weak compound walls would be demolished,” said GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore at a conference with officials here on Monday.

Meanwhile, the GHMC has imposed a ban on cellar digging till September 30 in the city. Town planning section officials have been directed to inspect the walls at the under construction sites and the safety measures in place at such sites.

With weather department forecasting heavy rains in the next two days, all the monsoon response teams have been directed to stay alert and take up preventive measures in respective circles. Men and machinery should be deployed at the identified water logging points in advance to avoid any inconvenience to citizens, GHMC Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, to clear all the pending court cases pertaining to different aspects, GHMC has decided to appoint 13 legal officers, especially those who graduated from Nalsar University.

There are about 5,000 cases pertaining to different issues and to file counter and solve them, the municipal corporation intends to hire services of 13 legal officers, including one for each Zone, one for vigilance section and six for head office.

Further, with monsoon arriving, the State government is likely to announce the formal launch of annual ‘Haritha Haram’ programme in few days; Kishore said instructing the officials to gear up for the massive tree plantation under the programme, said a press release.