GHMC to conduct survey to enumerate literacy

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be conducting a special door-to-door survey to enumerate literacy rate in the city from February 24 to March 4. This survey is being conducted in tune with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and under the initiative “Each one teach one” and efforts would be made to spread literacy, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan during a standing committee meet on Thursday.

There are over 28 lakh families in the city and survey to enumerate the literacy rate will commence from corporator’s houses. As part of the survey, the 150 wards are divided into 5704 localities and as many as 8,681 enumerators will be required to take up the exercise, he said.

During the 10-day survey, each enumerator will visit 250 to 300 houses and take the details. Since many from other States have made Hyderabad their home, their mother tongue too will be included in the details, he informed.

“Enumerators will not seek any other details from the people,” the Mayor assured the committee members and added that the survey will be conducted from 7 am to 11 am.

Transfers:

Meanwhile, a few Deputy Commissioners have been transferred and allotted new postings on administrative grounds, on Thursday. TSVN Trilleshwar Rao is posted as Joint Commissioner (Sanitation) vice G Nalini Padmavathi who is relived with directions to report before C&DMA.

