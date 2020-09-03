GHMC to construct model Hindu graveyard

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will construct a model Hindu graveyard at Dhaniyalgutta, Begumpet at an estimated cost of Rs 460 lakh. This was decided during the GHMC Standing Committee meeting chaired by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, here on Thursday.

The Standing Committee also approved the proposal for granting of additional Rs 1 lakh worth value for purchase of play and sports material in addition to the already sanctioned Rs 1 lakh, totalling to Rs 2 lakhs to each corporator division. The municipal corporation will also extend unique monthly pension scheme to outstanding yesteryear sports stars of Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .