GHMC to crackdown crowding at relief distribution points

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over crowding at relief distribution points and flouting of social distancing norms, Mayor B Rammohan said a centralised special wing has been set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to collect food and other materials directly from donors.

Ten mobile vans have been arranged for collecting materials from NGOs, voluntary organisations and individuals, and for subsequent distribution of them among the poor and needy while maintaining the social distance and safety measures.

Rammohan asked the donors to contact the special wing to handover the material and said if any NGOs or individuals were found distributing meal, dry rice or any other items directly to the public, the matter will be viewed seriously and action will be initiated.

The Mayor during his visit to CBR Function Hall in Nagole on Saturday saw the organisers distributing essential commodities to the migrant workers and daily wage workers without maintaining social distance and other safety measures and expressed his discontent over this.

Also, on Friday, more than 3,000 persons gathered at Manikonda for free relief material distributed by an individual. MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said such unorganised and sporadic gatherings by individuals, NGOs, institutions, though well-intentioned, work totally against the idea of social distancing.

Instructions have been issued to designate Additional Collectors and local bodies as nodal officer for each district to coordinate the effort of distribution of relef materials offered by NGOs and other private institutions.

The Additional Collector would coordinate with the Municipal Commissioner concerned and the local police, and ensure that distribution of relief materials takes place in compliance with social distancing norms and maintaining law and order, he said.

The Mayor appealed to the donors to contact Ph 9493120244 and 7093906449 or twitter @PDUCD_GHMC, for mobile vans to collect the items and distribute them to the needy in a proper manner. Similarly those who want to donate masks or any other items to the migrant workers / orphans can also contact the above numbers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .