GHMC to discard 276 vehicles

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to condemn as many as 276 vehicles that are more than 15 years old.

The GHMC has a fleet of 773 vehicles including those used by sanitation and other wings. Recently, 187 vehicles were phased out through auction from its fleet and 85 old ones sold, according to a press release.

Presently, the civic body is using 494 vehicles for removing garbage in the city.

It has been noted that though the strength of the drivers exceeds the number of buses available, the civic body is operating its fleet in three shifts and utilising their services without removing them.

At present, the Transport Wing of the GHMC has 977 drivers and 1,537 workers.