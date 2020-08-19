GHMC to distribute 1 lakh clay Ganesh idols

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: As many as one lakh clay Ganesh idols will be distributed to people under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on the eve of Vinayaka Chaturthi festival on August 22.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the clay idols would be distributed as part of the efforts to protect the environment. MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar would distribute the idols.

Speaking after presenting clay idols to municipal corporators from Sanathnagar Assembly constituency here on Wednesday, the Minister said interested people could contact their corporator to get the clay idols. Around 10,000 clay idols would be given to the devotees in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency, he said adding that in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the State government had advised devotees to celebrate the festival at their home only.

The 11-day festival would be celebrated as per tradition at Ganesh temples, the Minister said, adding that the government would celebrate the Bonalu and Ganesh festivals on a grand note next year.

