GHMC to distribute 3 crore saplings this Haritha Haram

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be planting and distributing 3 crore saplings this Haritha Haram, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. This is against the three crore saplings planted and distributed during the last four editions of Haritha Haram in GHMC limits.

Addressing a Haritha Haram progamme organised at DPS, Nacharam, the Mayor asked each student to plant at least 10 saplings and ensure their survival and growth. Students should participate in large numbers and turn ambassadors for the programme, he said here on Tuesday.

The Mayor said the municipal corporation had set a target of planting 10 crore saplings in the city during the next five years.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said the State government had set a target for the corporation to plant and distribute three crore saplings this year.