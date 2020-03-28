GHMC to ensure mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: The health officials in coordination with other departments, especially the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have launched an aggressive initiative to reach out to international passengers and ensure they are under home quarantine for the mandatory period of 14 days.

Health officials in coordination with GHMC personnel are visiting homes of international travellers to check on them. To alert those in the neighbourhood, posters that say ‘COVID-19 DO NOT VISIT HOME UNDER QUARANTINE’ are being pasted on their homes. These posters also provide information related to daily visit sheet of a multi-disciplinary surveillance team of the health officials and GHMC.

The effort is to identify as many passengers as possible and put them under quarantine and make arrangements to test them for coronavirus. By ensuring proper quarantine, the officials would be able to cut the transmission chain of coronavirus.

Identifying and following up on such a large number of foreign returned nationals is no small task and requires a lot of human resources. It is estimated that countrywide, there are close to 15 lakh people who returned to India from coronavirus affected countries and in Telangana, the figure would be up to 20,000 individuals.

Only 4 to 5 weeks

According to senior officials here, the Health Ministry has indicated that all States have a window of just 4 weeks to 6 weeks to quickly identify the positive patients, their contacts, isolate them at the earliest and also augment the infrastructure needed for a possible peak of the epidemic. Epidemiologists worldwide have forecasted through their mathematic models that India could hit its peak by the end of April or starting of May.

Medical equipment shortage

On several occasions, Health Minister, E Rajender while interacting with Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan has requested support to improve availability of medical equipment for ICUs, training for healthcare workers on handling such equipment, ventilators and safety equipment for frontline healthcare workers.

Like other States, the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) is also struggling with issues in supply chain management while procuring healthcare supplies during the ongoing lockdown with agencies indulging in ‘price gouging’ and lack of ability on the part of the companies to increase production of medical equipment.

Foreign returnees flouting quarantine norms shifted to govt centres

Hyderabad: Despite repeated appeals and instructions, a few foreign returnees were found violating home quarantine norms and as a result are being shifted Government quarantine centres.

Till date, 16 such persons have been shifted to different government quarantine centres in the city. Among the 16 persons, six are from Kukatpally zone, five from Charminar, four from Serilingampally and one from Khairatabad zone.

Officials are appealing home quarantine stamped persons to confine themselves to their homes, failing which stringent action would be initiated against such persons. This apart, helpline numbers have also been set up to facilitate people alert officials in case if they notice persons violating the home quarantine norms.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already warned that passports of those flouting home quarantine instructions will be seized, if required.

Citizens noticing those returning from abroad can inform their details at @GHMCOnline or @CDMAtelangana (outside GHMC limits) or email at [email protected] They can also call the following helpline numbers: 91546-86549, 91546-86552, 91546-86558, 91546-86557.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .