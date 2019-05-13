GHMC to focus on sanitation in major thoroughfares

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: With complaints pouring in over poor sanitation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now focusing on hygiene and sanitation on major thoroughfares.

Instructions have been issued to ensure regular cleaning and removal of debris on 100 lane km of major roads in all the zones in the GHMC limits.

During a meeting with officials here on Monday, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore expressed unhappiness over the situation, pointing out that even the roads leading to the Secretariat were not being cleaned regularly.

Officials said that despite clearing debris from the roadsides, many people were dumping the construction and demolition waste repeatedly on the roadsides. Instructions were issued to Zonal Commissioners to ensure regular sweeping, clearance of construction and demolition debris, road maintenance and other aspects.

He directed the officials to conduct special drives with additional vehicles to ensure hygiene and sanitation.

In addition to this, directions were issued to officials to focus on revenue generation, especially property tax collection. All the unassessed and under assessed properties should be re-assessed and initiate action accordingly, the Commissioner said, adding that since the Municipal Corporation was constructing double bedroom houses in different areas, extensive plantation of saplings should be taken up as part of the Haritha Haram programme.

The Municipal Corporation will be taking up repairs and clearing trash in rainwater harvesting pits on May 18, which is observed as Rain Water Harvesting Day.

