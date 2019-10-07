GHMC to launch software tool to check delay in issue of occupancy certificate

By | Published: 3:03 pm

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is launching a new software tool linking building plan permission application with property tax assessment service to reduce the time in issuing Occupancy Certificate besides ensuring transparency in the system.

The software is likely to be launched by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on October 15. This apart, the municipal corporation is setting up Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bank to facilitate easy transaction between the buyers and sellers.

All these measures are being taken to increase the revenue of the municipal corporation following the instructions from MAUD minister. Regarding road conditions in the city, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said already pothole filling up works were being taken up and dry weather was being awaited to take up extensive road repair works.

As per the Government efforts are being intensified to allot few stretches, including flyovers to private agencies under Annual Maintenance Contract. Already, a couple of meetings have been conducted with contractors over the issue, he said.

On the sanitation in the city, the GHMC Commissioner said generally during festivals more garbage is generated and accordingly more vehicles are being introduced to clear the waste effectively.

More emphasis is being laid on clearing construction and demolition debris by setting up recycling plants. Very shortly, a couple of such plants will be launched, he said adding that the number of viral fevers is slowly coming down following different measures being taken up by the municipal corporation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter