GHMC to launch special drive to collect scrap in Hyderabad

Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: With damaged mattress, blankets, electronics and other waste being dumped in nalas and choking the drains and manholes, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is launching a special drive from November 3 to 12 to collect scrap and other disposable materials from households.

Apart from obstructing the flow of water in the drains, the practice of dumping waste into nalas was turning them into breeding ground for mosquitoes. Despite several appeals from the municipal corporation, the practise of dumping such waste in the drains continue in the city. The move to launch the special drive comes in the wake of directions from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama to create awareness among citizens on the adverse effects of dumping waste into the nalas.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation is now gearing up to conduct a special drive to collect all the trash, including damaged mattress, air-coolers, furniture, books, blankets and other material from households. GHMC is involving voluntary organisations, residential welfare associations, Self Help Groups, which could facilitate collection of waste from households. Officials are exploring the possibilities of fixing a venue like community halls etc for collection of waste from each locality.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar instructed zonal commissioners to personally prepare an action plan, monitor and submit a report on daily basis regarding waste collection. Further, the Commissioner appealed to all the citizens to keep all the waste material packed and handover the same to GHMC workers.

Earlier in the year, the municipal corporation had conducted a special drive to collect the plastic material from open plots, public places and other areas and nearly 150 metric tons of plastic waste material was collected during the drive. This aided in ensuring there was not much of water stagnation on roads during the recent heavy rains and all the water receded in due course without much clogging due to plastic materials, officials claimed.

7,000 metric tonnes of garbage cleared

After introduction of additional fleet of vehicles, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now clearing over 7,000 metric tonnes in the city against the 5,000 to 6,000 metric tonnes that was cleared earlier.

The municipal corporation has recently introduced four mini-tippers and two bobcats in each municipal circle for effective clearance of garbage. With heavy rains lashing the city and a series of festivities, there has been an increase in garbage generation across the city.

Currently, over 2,500 swachh auto-tippers are being utilised for collection of waste from households and transfer it to garbage transfer stations. This apart, 532 vehicles, including trucks and others were used to transport the waste from transfer stations to Jawaharnagar dump yard.

But with garbage generation increasing steadily in the city, Deputy Municipal Commissioners had appealed to the municipal corporation to provide additional vehicles.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation had introduced 201 tertiary vehicles for transporting the waste from transfer station to dump yard. This has helped the municipal corporation in ensuring that entire waste was cleared at the transfer stations on daily basis, said a press release.

