GHMC to maintain gyms as colony associations keep away

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to take up maintenance of its gymnasiums across Hyderabad. The decision comes in the wake of poor response from Residential Welfare Associations (RWA), which were not keen to step up and take over the maintenance of the fitness centres.

The GHMC had established 135 modern gymnasiums or fitness centres across the city, aimed at encouraging residents to stay fit and healthy. The novel concept was launched in 2016 and initially, it was planned that the RWAs or youth welfare associations from respective wards would operate and maintain the gymnasiums.

The authorities encouraged RWAs and youth associations to enter into an MoU with the GHMC by depositing Rs 25,000 as caution deposit. It was decided that the RWAs could collect a monthly membership fee of Rs 200 from per person and would share 10 per cent of the income generated every month.

However, only one colony welfare association from Gandhi Nagar ward has entered into the agreement with the GHMC. The colony association was also paying the requisite fee to the civic body as per the agreement.

The GHMC had set up each gym with a cost of about Rs 5 lakh. Nearly 21 equipment, including weight lifting materials, are provided at each gym. There were plans to provide WiFi as well.

Despite the municipal corporation setting up the gymnasiums and providing the required equipment, not many colony associations have evinced interest in operating and maintaining the facilities, a senior official said.

The idea was to help residents stay fit and healthy and make them operate and maintain the facilities on their own. Left with no choice, they will be now maintained by the GHMC and respective Deputy Municipal Commissioners will be entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance of these facilities, he said.

More importantly, interested persons, who wish to utilise the facilities at the gyms will have to book their slots online on www.ghmc.gov.in/sports. They will have to pay the requisite fee and book the slots at the desired gymnasiums, he added.

