GHMC to make way for pedestrians

Hyderabad: Pedestrians have always rued at the lack of facilities for them in crossing the ever busy roads and junctions in the city. In absence of a proper facility to cross a road, a pedestrian most of the times and at most of the places struggles in finding way through the speeding vehicles.

To ease the woes of pedestrians, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now gearing up to construct 38 Foot over Bridges(FoBs) and eight skyways in different parts of the city.

The State government has accorded administrative sanction to the civic body to execute the works at the earliest. Accordingly, the municipal corporation will now be floating tenders for taking up the works. These works will be taken up in four packages with an estimated cost of Rs 83 crore.

Under one package, 11 FoBs and one skyway will be constructed in LB Nagar zone while another package will see the coming up of 11 FoBs and one skyway in Charminar zone. A total of 16 FoBs and four skyways are to be constructed in Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones while as part of another package, 14 FoBs and two skyways are to come up in Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones.

Presently, the city has 20 FoBs located in different parts. Initially, there were plans to construct 52 FoBs but considering issues like site location, property acquisition etc, an expert from Osmania University was entrusted with the task of identifying feasible locations.

52 sites inspected

After inspecting the identified 52 sites, the OU Professor submitted a report stating that only 38 FoBs and eight skyways locations were feasible. Further, during the last couple of years, the municipal corporation had constructed a few FoBs under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

However, with the municipal corporation constructing flyovers, underpasses and other facilities as part of Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), some of these structures posed issues. This apart, in case of any circumstances demanding relocation of the existing structures, the private agencies will not accept such proposals, citing adverse impact on the advertisement revenue generation, said a senior official from GHMC.

Considering these factors, the municipal corporation has decided to construct the FOBs on payment mode involving different agencies.

