GHMC to operate more Annapurna Centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With free meals being offered for both lunch and dinner at Annapurna Centres across the city during the ongoing lockdown, the demand for operating more such centres is increasing in the city.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to operate more Annapurna centres at various places in the old city as a means to offer food to daily wage workers and others.

Owaisi wrote to Rao appealing to operate more Annapurna Centres in Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Nampally and Rajendranagar constituencies.

Responding positively to the request, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday tweeted: “GHMC Commissioner has confirmed that additional Annapurna centres at locations suggested by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will commence from Monday onwards.”

He further tweeted “There might be teething hiccups for a day or two but will be stabilized in two days.”

The State Government’s Annapurna Rs.5 meal centres have already turned into a blessing in disguise for the poor and the needy during the current lockdown as free food is being offered for lunch and dinner at the centres in the city. On Monday, the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation operated all the 150 centres and offered 35,000 meals for lunch. And for dinner, nearly 100 centres are being operated to offer 15,000 meals.

The menu includes rice, dal or sambar, vegetable curry and a water sachet. All sanitation and social distancing measures are being taken at the centres and people are offered food only after they wash their hands with soap or sanitizers. The plates are also being cleared immediately after the dustbins get filled up.

