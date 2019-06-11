GHMC to plant 10 lakh indigenous plants in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am 1:40 am

Hyderabad: Amid concerns over frequent tree falling incidents during rains in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now planning to plant 10 lakh local and indigenous varieties of saplings as part of Haritha Haram programme this year.

On April 23 this year, nearly 230 trees got uprooted and 407 tree branches collapsed due to the rains in the city. There have been several instances when trees were uprooted and fell on the vehicles and adjoining structures following rains and gusty winds in the city.

To avoid such incidents and ensure green cover in the city, GHMC as part of Haritha Haram will be planting 10 lakh indigenous plants, including neem, banyan, peepal, silver oak, Indian elm, almond, jamun, kassod tree and a few others.



These will be planted extensively on the roadsides and margins. The city road network length is spread over 9,000 km road and of this, over 4,000 km happens to be CC road network. Majority of the roads in the city, especially those in the fringe municipalities that were clubbed with GHMC lack tree cover.

This is more prevalent in many areas of Serilingampally, Kukatpally and LB Nagar zones. Accordingly, the zonal officials have been directed to enumerate the existing trees and identify the gaps where the trees can be planted in the forthcoming Haritha Haram programme.

This is basically being done to ensure continuous tree line along the roads. The GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore has particularly instructed planting of lot of trees to increase the green cover in the city, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Officer on Special Duty V Krishna.

In addition to the roads, emphasis is being laid on plantation of indigenous varieties of trees for block plantations, industrial plantations, open spaces, areas near lakes and other locations, he said.

Though, focus is on indigenous varieties, exotic and avenue plantations will be taken up on important road stretches to improve the aesthetics.

For Haritha Haram in the city, nearly 60 lakh saplings are being raised in the nurseries through the municipal corporation and the rest 40 lakh are being raised at private nurseries.

Not confining to planting the saplings, the municipal corporation is also focusing on setting up tree guards to ensure survival of the saplings. The GHMC has set a target of arranging one lakh tree guards under corporate social responsibility for the zonal commissioners.

