GHMC to revise property tax for commercial set-ups soon

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: To check illegal floors being constructed in violation of sanctioned building plans, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to constitute a special task force to assess and revise property tax of commercial establishments in the city.

The task force officials from town planning, revenue and engineering of each zone will inspect and revise the commercial property tax for structures including malls, complexes and others constructed above 1,000 square yard plots.

During a meeting held here on Thursday, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore instructed officials to file cases, if necessary against owners of structures violating norms.

Intensifying its efforts in property tax collection, the municipal corporation has set itself a target of Rs 123 crore for the month of July. Till date, it has collected Rs 714 crore during the current financial year.

The civic body is also gearing up to prepare a draft list of eligible persons for old age pension by July 25. The survey will be done as per the voters list announced in November 2018 to identify old age pensioners aged above 57 years. People with annual income of Rs 2 lakh with no immovable properties in the city are eligible.

The survey will be correlated with information obtained during integrated household survey and other available data to cross check, if they are already beneficiaries of old age pension or any other pension benefits.

GHMC takes up repair works

The GHMC has taken up works, including proper approach roads, repairs on damaged roads and pavements at temples for the Bonalu festivities, with a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Instructions were issued to the officials to ensure sanitation and hygiene at the temples, especially installation of high mast lights for the convenience of devotees.

Earlier in the day, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar formally launched the Bonalu festivities at the historic Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple, Lal Darwaza, said a press release.

