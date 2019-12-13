GHMC to rope in 100 ex-servicemen to lead DRF teams

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The relief and rescue efforts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in times of emergencies in the city are set to get reinforced with the services of ex-servicemen. The enforcement, vigilance and disaster management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC will be roping in 100 ex-servicemen to work as team leaders for the Disaster Response Force and Enforcement teams.

Presently, there are over 600 DRF and enforcement personnel in the EVDM wing and the ex-servicemen will be hired on outsourcing basis through Army Welfare Placement Organisation. The Army veterans will be training and guiding the existing personnel for effectively handling different situations. A few ex-servicemen physical trainers are also being hired to ensure fitness of the personnel, said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

The GHMC Standing Committee, which met here on Thursday, approved the proposal. Efforts are being made to introduce the ex-servicemen by January, he said. In addition to this, the municipal corporation is hiring 35 new refuse compactors and 48 compactor bins for one year. These vehicles and bins will be replacing the damaged dumper bins and dumper vehicles. This will help in ensuring there is no overflow of garbage from the bins, besides maintaining hygiene and sanitation at many places.

Laying emphasis on sanitation at tourist locations in the city, GHMC has decided to entrust the sanitation maintenance at Charminar, Salar Jung Museum, Mecca Masjid and Secunderabad Railway station to Ixora Corporate Services for two months under a pilot project. The agencies will be deploying men and machinery at these locations and will be taking up round the clock cleaning activities. The GHMC workers presently deployed at these places will be relocated to other places. In addition to these proposals, the standing committee also approved five other plans submitted by the municipal corporation officials.

