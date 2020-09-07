GHMC to rope in pvt agencies to maintain public toilets

Annual maintenance of toilets across Hyderabad is estimated to cost about Rs 23 crore

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to rope in private agencies to take over maintenance of public toilets in the State’s capital. With maintenance becoming a key factor for extensive use of public toilets, the GHMC officials have decided to involve private agencies for the purpose.

By October 2, the GHMC is planning to construct 10,000 toilets in its limits. The State government has directed GHMC to construct 7,000 more toilets in addition to the 3,000 toilets that were planned earlier by the municipal corporation.

At present, there are more than 7,800 public toilets at different locations in Hyderabad and officials are working on completing the construction of the remaining toilets by October 2.

“With maintenance being the key aspect, we decided to rope in private agencies for effective maintenance and good utility,” said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar. The agencies will maintain the facilities and will have to clean the toilets five times a day at prescribed time schedules. The municipal corporation will pay for their services, he said.

The municipal corporation estimates that it would cost about Rs 23 crore towards annual maintenance of all toilets. It is the largest drive in public toilets anywhere in the country and Hyderabad will be, by far, the only city with more than 10,000 public toilets in the country, GHMC officials said.

Of the 10,000 toilets, about 1,900 are being set up on BOT (build-operate-transfer) basis, while the remaining toilets are on the clustering maintenance basis. Each cluster will have about 5 to 10 units and already tenders have been floated for executing the project, he said. Based on the bids, it will be executed in other zones as well, he informed.

