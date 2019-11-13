GHMC to rope in researchers for development of link roads

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: To expedite the development of link and slip roads for ensuring hassle-free traffic movement in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is roping in four research associates from National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM).

The move comes after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the GHMC to designate special officers to ensure the completion of road laying work on a war-footing basis.

The civic body has taken up an initiative to identify and develop short stretches of new or existing roads to ease traffic congestion. The initiative has already gained momentum with Town Planning wing and representatives from the real estate sector submitting a detailed report to the Minister last week.

Till date, the GHMC has received close to 300 suggestions on slip roads and link roads from different areas. Most of the locations were already identified by the officials with the road laying works starting as well in most places.

The Minister, who discussed the report in detail, instructed officials to speed up the work at busy locations on a top priority basis.

Accordingly, the GHMC is now focusing on preparation of Local Area Plans and development of link and slip roads. Towards this initiative, four research associates are being roped in from NIUM on outsourcing basis. The national institute engages urban planners to cater to the services of different organisations under Municipal Administration department.

The GHMC plans to utilise the services of nearly 10 planning graduates and retired officials, who will assist Chief City Planner in preparation of local area plans and in identification and development of new link and slip roads. To start with, four research associates are being roped in immediately and they will be paid monthly remuneration of Rs.45,000. The GHMC standing committee has approved the recruitment on outsourcing basis.

