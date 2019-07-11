GHMC to set up 275 health camps in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will provide dengue and swine flu diagnostic kits, besides malaria rapid diagnostic kits at all the Urban Public Health Centres (UPHC) and Community Health Centres (CHC), in Hyderabad to control the spread of communicable diseases during the monsoon.

As part of spreading awareness on vector-borne ailments among the community, the municipal corporation is also observing July month as Dengue prevention month.

In case, if any dengue, malaria and swine flu cases are confirmed, immediately respective medical officers at UPHC and CHC along with other health officials will initiate measures to curb the spread of the disease, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said.

If two or more cases of Malaria or Dengue are positive, then extensive anti-larval operations will be taken up in 100 houses in the surrounding areas. This apart, in a radius of about 50 houses, pyrethrum spraying and fogging operations will be initiated, he said.

The municipal corporation is intensifying its efforts to control the spread of communicable diseases this season. In the first phase, 275 health camps are being set up across the city, especially in vulnerable areas. These camps will be mostly set up in areas, which recorded positive dengue, malaria and other diseases last year. Of the 275 camps, 122 will be set up in Hyderabad district limits, 54 in Rangareddy district limits and 99 in Medchal limits.

This season, the municipal corporation has decided to conduct 500 health camps across the city and orders were issued to set up 275 camps in the first phase.

This apart, the municipal corporation has decided to conduct extensive fogging operations and take up anti-larval operations in vulnerable areas to control the mosquito menace. Officials were also directed to conduct awareness campaigns in schools, slums and other places on the measures to be taken to combat and control the spread of diseases, said a press release.

