GHMC to set up new C & D plant at Fathullaguda

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: With the test runs being conducted at the Construction and Demolition (C&D) plant in Jeedimetla, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making all efforts to set up similar plant at Fathullaguda in next six months. The operations at the C&D plant in Jeedimetla are expected to commence by this month-end. Already, the agency involved in operating the plant has used bricks and paver blocks manufactured using the recycled waste for flooring and other purposes at the plant under a pilot basis.

Further, measures are being taken up to designate staff for identifying C&D waste and set up a mechanism for responding to general public and addressing GHMCs requests in transporting the waste.

To avoid peak hour traffic, transportation of C&D waste from the transfer stations and other locations to the plant in Jeedimetla will be taken up during early morning or late evenings, said officials from GHMC. Fully covered vehicles will be utilised for transporting the waste to the plant to avoid inconvenience to other road users and also to control dust emission.

According to estimates, nearly 2,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste is being generated in the city every day. The recycling plant at Jeedimetla, set up in association with a private agency at a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore, has a capacity to recycle 500 metric tonnes of waste a day.

Hyderabad is the fourth city after Delhi, Nagpur and Ahmedabad in the country to set up C&D waste recycling plant. In the absence of scientific disposal mechanism, majority of the waste is dumped on the road sides, nalas and at open places. The new plants, officials said, would help recycle and re-use the waste, and thereby check pollution and even costs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter