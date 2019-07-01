GHMC to step up garbage lifting

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is hiring mini-tippers and additional manpower on a hire basis to commence evening garbage clearance and also to add more fleet and workforce during the morning shift to ensure hygiene and sanitation in the city.

Every day, about 5,280 metric tonne (MT) of garbage is generated in the city. Of this, 2,510 MT is wet waste, 1952 MT is dry waste and the rest of 820 tonnes comprise other waste.

The municipal corporation utilises nearly 500 trucks, 2,500 Swachh auto-trolleys and over 18,000 workers for collection and disposal of waste generated in all the 30 circles in its limits. In the last couple of years, 176 vehicles were auctioned after being declared unfit for use and another 244 vehicles and machinery have been identified for condemnation and are to be auctioned soon.

Though the municipal corporation is already utilising nearly 450 vehicles of different categories on hire basis, it has now decided to hire over 200 more vehicles and 120 persons for taking up evening garbage clearance and effective sanitation works in the city. Accordingly, the municipal corporation is now hiring five to seven mini-tippers and manpower for each municipal circle.

“In addition to clearing garbage during morning hours, they will be utilised for evening hours as well. We are working on the modalities of the trip timings,” a senior GHMC official said.

These vehicles will be of six tonne capacity and will be operated in trips. In each trip, a vehicle should collect a minimum of two tonnes of garbage. Each vehicle will operate three trips and will have to dump the waste at the transfer station identified by officials in the respective municipal circles. All the vehicles will be equipped with GPS systems to track their operations.

The distance travelled and running hours of the engine will be extracted from the GPS system and payment will be made accordingly. This will help in ensuring transparency, besides making the vehicles to stick and operate on the designated routes, he said, adding that after the contract was awarded and the agencies failed to follow the rules, penalties would be levied on them.

There would be different penalties for deploying the vehicle behind the scheduled time and for failing to unload the waste at the designated place, he said.

