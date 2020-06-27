GHMC to sterilise all stray dogs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: To tackle the stray dog menace more effectively, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now taking up ward wise sterilisation and Anti Rabies vaccination programme to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation of the canines.

For the pilot project, five wards under five animal care centres limits have been identified, which commenced from June 15 and would continue till August 15.

Earlier, the municipal corporation used to attend dog menace complaints from different areas and take up sterilisation and Anti Rabies vaccination. Now, to ensure comprehensive and more intensive effort, the civic body is now conducting ward wise sterilisation and vaccination programme, said GHMC chief veterinary officer, Abdul Wakil.

As part of the programme, all the stray dogs in the five wards – Nagole, Shalibanda, Asifnagar, Serilingampally and Gajularamaram, were being caught and their health checked. Soon after catching a stray dog, personnel check whether it is sterilised and if so, it would be given Anti Rabies vaccine while the unsterilised dogs get shifted to respective area animal care centre for sterilisation and rabies vaccination, said Wakil.

Two dog catching vans were being exclusively used for each ward working in two shifts under the programme. Once the exercise is completed in the above five wards, other wards will be selected.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has also sanctioned 14 more dog catching vehicles in addition to the existing 16 vehicles. The new vehicles are to join the fleet shortly, he said.

Notice to meat vendors

To ensure meat and beef vendors procure and sell only stamped meat from GHMC slaughter houses, the GHMC has decided to serve notices to these vendors seeking strict adhere to the prescribed rules and regulations. Those found violating the guidelines would face action.

This was being done in the interest of public health. If any meat or beef vendors resorts to illegal slaughter of animals or sell unstamped meat and beef procured from illegal sources, necessary action, including levying of penalty and legal prosecution will be taken up, he said.

