GHMC to take up beautification works at Chintalkunta

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: After unveiling the beautification and development works at Suchitra Junction, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now working on throwing open similar development at Chintalkunta near LB Nagar.

The development and beautification works at Chintalkunta junction on the Vijayawada road at LB Nagar have been taken up with a cost of Rs 30 lakhs and it is expected to be ready for inauguration in a week.

The theme of beautification works is based on the concept of Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali and Ramoji Film City, both of which are located nearby.

Under the junctions beautification and development works, the municipal corporation is setting up water fountains, carpet of colourful and seasonal flowers, lush greenery and other features.

Last week, the beautification works at Suchitra junction were unveiled by Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and others.

After Suchitra junction, GHMC is now taking up works at Mettuguda and Chintalkunta junctions. The two junctions are being developed with different themes and 3D elements, which reflect the local significance of the repsective areas. At Suchitra junction, there is a cascade developed in the form of a kettle.

In addition to these, GHMC has taken up beautification works at Lakdikapul, Aramghar, Uppal, Moosapet and Buddha Bhavan junctions.

