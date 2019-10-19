GHMC to take up road repair works from Oct 22

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: Major relief from battered roads is in sight with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deciding to take up long-awaited road repair works in the capital city from October 22 to November 10. Rapid Action Teams too will be formed to launch immediate repair works.

With the rains yet to stop completely, the Corporation has also extended the ban on road cutting till December 1.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday directed GHMC officials to develop link roads, especially in the western parts of the city, to ease traffic congestion. Officials were instructed to identify routes and lands for developing link roads in the IT corridor. MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar also tweeted on the same, inviting suggestions on crucial missing links, which if connected, could provide important road connectivity or continuation. These could be on account of railway tracks or land acquisition problems, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter