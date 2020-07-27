GHMC to use IoT enabled fogging machines

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: To ensure effective use of portable fogging machines and vehicle mounted fogging machines and monitor their operations, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working on installing Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices to the machines.

To this effect, the Municipal Corporation is taking up a pilot project and efforts are being made to install smart trackers on 64 vehicle mounted fogging machines and 10 portable fogging machines for a period of one year.

These devices will help the officials ascertain the distance covered by a particular machine in day, quantity of chemical solution utilised in a day, areas covered, etc.

A special dashboard will be created to track and monitor the performance of the machines. More importantly, the system will also generate a weekly report on the areas covered and quantum of solution used, said an official from GHMC.

All the deputy commissioners, zonal commissioners, entomology wing officials will be given access to the dashboard to check the performance. A private agency has been finalised for taking up the pilot project. The GHMC standing committee, which met recently, also approved these plans, and efforts are onto install the devices at the earliest.

“The cost of the pilot project is estimated to be nearly Rs 15 lakh for one year and the standing committee has approved the proposal,” said the official.

At present, the GHMC is using 300 portable fogging machines, 64 vehicle-mounted fogging machines, 667 knapsack sprayers and 50 power sprayers. Each municipal circle is being allotted one power sprayer to cover a minimum of 150 colonies and basthis every day.

In addition to this, the zonal commissioners have been instructed to procure additional fogging equipment and sprayers, if required, to take up extensive anti-larval operations in their respective zones.

The entomology wing takes up fogging operations in all the circles and 30 assistant entomologists monitor the operations in each municipal circle. The data is maintained in manual records on the areas covered and quantity of chemical solutions utilised.

Once the trackers are installed, there will be transparency, besides, the initiative would aid in effective planning and comprehensive fogging operations in GHMC limits, the official added.

