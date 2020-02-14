GHMC to watch over city lakes

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will now have an eye from above on its lakes.

The civic body, in an attempt to strengthen surveillance at lakes and to initiate action against those dumping debris at lakebeds and curb encroachments is planning to set up watch towers at the water bodies.

GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) is taking up this exercise in coordination with other departments, including Irrigation. At present, Lake Protection Force personnel (LPF) are manning 17 lakes in GHMC limits and efforts are being made to ensure round the clock surveillance at the water bodies.

There are 185 lakes in GHMC limits and the highest number of lakes are under Serilingampally zone limits.

The idea is to ensure that there is no dumping of waste and debris at the lakes as this is generally done during nights. More importantly, measures are being taken to curb encroachments and unauthorised constructions around the lakes. To keep a constant eye on such activities, watch and observation towers are being planned at lakes, said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

LPF personnel will be deployed at these towers and will be working in two shifts. They will be capturing images of trespassers and any suspicious activities, especially constructions on the lakebed. The images will be shared with officials on a daily basis, he said.

A meeting was conducted with officials from different departments to finalise the prototype of the towers. Forest department officials shared a few models of towers and in a few days, a model will be finalized.

Currently, 92 LPF personnel are deployed at 17 lakes. The idea is to set up watch towers at these lakes and in a phased manner, increase the LPF strength and deploy them at other lakes. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has issued directions to set up the towers at 65 vulnerable lakes, the EVDM chief said.

To this effect, the EVDM is redeploying 250 personnel, who are awaiting postings from other sections, under the LPF wing. These personnel will be trained for 15 days on their daily schedule and how to handle basic security equipment and measures, he added.

